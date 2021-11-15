Our Savior's donates quilt, funds to new county shelter
Quilters of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church near Campia presented the first of 10 extra-length quilts for the new Barron County shelter for the homeless. Pictured with Duana Bremer, at left, are Deb Antony, Mary Kucko and Phyllis Kringle.
 Photo submitted

Some of the quilters of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church near Campia presented the first of 10 extra-length quilts for the new Barron County shelter for the homeless to Duana Bremer of the Salvation Army. The congregation also presented a check for $1,260 to supply milk coupons for 10 children for a year in conjunction with the Rice Lake Area School District's backpack program.

Our Savior’s Lutheran is open to the public with Sunday services at 10:15 a.m.

