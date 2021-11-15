Our Savior's donates quilt, funds to new county shelter

Some of the quilters of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church near Campia presented the first of 10 extra-length quilts for the new Barron County shelter for the homeless to Duana Bremer of the Salvation Army. The congregation also presented a check for $1,260 to supply milk coupons for 10 children for a year in conjunction with the Rice Lake Area School District's backpack program.
Our Savior’s Lutheran is open to the public with Sunday services at 10:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.