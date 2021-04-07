Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie will serve a spring roast beef dinner with curbside pickup only on April 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, cole slaw, rolls, pies and kolaches. Cost is $10 per meal. Reserve meals in advance by calling Shannon at 715-234-2032.
