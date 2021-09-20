Our House Senior Living observed National Assisted Living Week on Sept. 14 by partnering up with TrailHead Adventure of Rice Lake, where residents were treated to ATV rides.
Lauren Matheny, executive director of Our House Senior Living said there were a total of 12 residents, and the management team consisting of Lauren Metheny, Delana Chumbler, Brynn Hable, Alanis VanErp, and Rochelle Hendricks drove the ATVs.
"One resident stated that she felt so alive again," Matheny said. "The residents had a blast going for the rides and then eating amazing brats grilled by Dana [Heller] the owner of TrailHead. We were all able to enjoy music provided by the Gators afterwards."
