Our House Assisted Care and Memory Care on South Street in Rice Lake held an open house Jan. 31 with hors d’oeuvres, wine and gift basket raffles to showcase new faces on their staff and a new look to the facility. From left are Delana Chumbler, assistant director; Lauren Matheny, executive director; Jen Strand, executive director; and Marqui Wisneski, assistant director. Stop by to meet them and find out more about these senior living options.
Our House has new faces, new look
