The St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team, Inc. employees and Board of Directors acknowledges the Otto Bremer Trust for the financial support of SART’s mission in Barron, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Counties.

St. Croix Valley SART is honored as the recipient of a $70,000 grant. This extreme generosity will assist SART in its mission. St. Croix Valley SART offers diverse programming including advocacy/educational outreach, the sexual assault nurse examination (SANE) program and accredited SANE training for interested nurses.

Numerous community members will experience the positive impact of the Otto Bremer Trust gift, and it is received with heartfelt appreciation.

