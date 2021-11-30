Operation Christmas Child surpasses goal

Operation Christmas Child's National Week Week wrapped up Nov. 22, and the Rice Lake area surpassed its goal of collecting 1,700 shoebox gifts with a final count of 1,794.
"Thank you to all those who donated," said Joan Neidermire, local site coordinator. "I'm thankful for such a giving community."
Each shoebox gift shares the message of Jesus, who came to the world as a Christmas child, with children in remote countries who may not otherwise receive any gifts at Christmastime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.