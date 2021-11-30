Operation Christmas Child surpasses goal

Helping with the last of collections on Nov. 22 at the Rice Lake site were the following: standing, from left, are Bob Gonske, Judy Gonske, Yvonne Hansen, Kimberly Robbins and Cliff Culver; seated, from left, are Bob Lindner, Joan Neidermire and Dube Culver.

 Photo submitted

Operation Christmas Child's National Week Week wrapped up Nov. 22, and the Rice Lake area surpassed its goal of collecting 1,700 shoebox gifts with a final count of 1,794.

"Thank you to all those who donated," said Joan Neidermire, local site coordinator. "I'm thankful for such a giving community."

Each shoebox gift shares the message of Jesus, who came to the world as a Christmas child, with children in remote countries who may not otherwise receive any gifts at Christmastime.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments