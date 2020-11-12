Operation Christmas Child seeks to fill 1,500 shoeboxes

The  2020 collection goal in the Rice Lake Area is to collect 1,500 shoebox gifts for Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes are available in the Fellowship Hall at Maranatha EFC on Highway SS, which is the area Drop-off Location during OCC National Collection Week, Nov. 16 - 23. King’s Way Bible and Gift also has free shoeboxes and information on the holiday drive.

OCC Drop-off Team Leader Joan Neidermire said, “Samaritan’s Purse is working with all the collection sites to make sure we are keeping the process safe for the donors and the volunteers.  They are equipping the volunteers with gloves, masks and hand sanitizer. The donors will be met outside and they will remain in their cars.  It is a curbside drop-off model.  We have a contactless option to complete their paperwork online by scanning a QR code on their phone.

 Drop-off hours are: Monday, Nov. 16, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday, Nov. 17 from          6p.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19from 6 p.m. -  8 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 from    4 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. – Noon; Sunday, Nov. 22     from 9 a.m. - Noon and        3 p.m. - 5 .pm.; and Monday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to Noon.

If questions contact Neidermire  at 612-308-6425.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments