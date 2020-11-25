Operation Christmas Child collects 1, 590 shoeboxes

Operation Christmas Child set a goal of collecting 1,500 shoebox gifts from the Rice Lake area in 2020. The final count surpassed that goal by 90, up from 1,413. collected in 2019.
"With the increase in COVID cases, I was concerned we would receive much less than last year," said Joan Neidermire, drop off location leader. "Collection Week offered curbside drop-off so donors did not have to get out of their vehicle. A volunteer met them at their car, collected their boxes and filled out the needed paperwork. I am so thankful for the generous people in the Rice Lake area who make a difference in the lives of children all over the world. The child not only receives a tangible gift, they also hear the great news of the gospel."
Neidermire said, "Our 1,590 shoeboxes were transported in two trailers to the Wesleyan Church in Spooner, where they were loaded into a semitrailer. They will be taken to a Processing Center in Chicago before they ship to their final destination, in a child’s hand in countries around the world. With the online labels, we will be able to track where the shoeboxes were sent. Usually, by the 1st of the year, we’ll know where the gifts were sent. Last year the shoeboxes from Rice Lake went to Chile."
