In an effort to give its regular patrons a taste of theater and to reach out to other theater buffs far and wide, Northern Star Theatre Company will livestream a Halloween thriller from its stage.
Rehearsals have begun for “A Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play.”
A show summary notes, “Spies, murder, love and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the maser of suspense’s earlier films. With ‘the Lodger,’ ‘Sabotage’ and ‘The 39 Steps,’ the Hitchcock thriller is a triple feature complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.”
NSTC co-director Amy Myers said the characters can be socially distanced on stage in the actual theatre, observing all guidelines of Barron County Public Health and the Center for Disease Control. Or the show can become portable and delivered through Zoom if necessary.
“We’re excited about it,” said Myers, explaining that even her parents in Merrill, who would not be able to travel to an actual show, will be able to tune in.
Another bonus of livestreaming the show is that they are not limited by actual seating.
Tickets for the triple-feature thriller are available on its website, nstcricelake.org.
Ticket purchasers will be given a link and a password that will give them virtual front row seat to the show.
