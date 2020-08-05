Prominent Rice Lake businessman and civil servant Chris Olsen was announced as Main Street volunteer of the year by the Wisconsin Main Street Assn. on Monday.
The Main Street Assn. stated, “Chris is truly a Main Street changemaker. He owns two businesses on Main Street and is highly involved in the downtown community. He currently serves as President of the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce Board, the Rice Lake Main Street Association Board, and on an ad hoc committee for a downtown TIF district.
“He is constantly thinking of new ideas to enhance Main Street and is always on board for positive change in downtown. Chris is the type of volunteer who will always give you an honest opinion. He knows anyone and everyone who is involved with downtown and truly represents himself as an invested downtown business owner. He has a true passion for wanting to see downtown thrive.”
