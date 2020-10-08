Old Order Amish is Thursdays From the U topic

The fall series of Thursdays from the U, a lecture and performance series, is under way. Due to COVID-19, it will be held entirely online.
To follow is information on the topics and speakers for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.
On Oct. 8
On Thursday, Oct. 8, hear about one of America’s most familiar yet widely misunderstood religious groups — the Old Order Amish. The presentation will address central aspects of Amish life and the Christian faith that anchors it.
There will be special emphasis on Amish communities in Wisconsin, which has the fourth-largest population of any U.S. state. The speaker is Mark L. Louden, who is the Alfred L. Shoemaker, J. William Frey, and Don Yoder professor of Germanic Linguistics and also the director of the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
He is the author of “Pennsylvania Dutch: The Story of an American Language,” which received the 2017 Dale W. Brown Book Award for Outstanding Scholarship in Anabaptist and Pietist Studies.
On Oct. 15
“Never again” was a phrase often heard in the house where Hella Buchheim was growing up. Her parents were Holocaust survivors; her father fled to South America on the last ship that docked. Hella´s mother was 8-years-old when her perfect childhood world was disrupted by Hitler. “Never again” meant hearing about the brutality her mother endured. “Never again” also meant that Buchheim would someday carry the burden to repeat those stories of what happened to outsiders. And that is what she is going to discuss during “Raised in the Shadow of the Holocaust” on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Buchheim was born in Cochabamba, Bolivia and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was on the staff of her high school´s weekly newspaper and, in her senior year, was Editor of the Front Page. After earning her BA in Communications, with a minor in Photography, at Ohio State U, she then spent the next 30 years in broadcasting and broadcast sales, including time at WCCO and National Cable Communications.
After 9/11, Buchheim decided she wanted to do something more meaningful with her life and became a personal historian, publishing memoirs for everyday people and their special lives, while also creating a CD called Creating Your Family Heirloom Cookbook. She has been doing photography since she was 10, and only 5 years ago started selling her photographs.
Buchheim enjoys living in the woods of northern Minnesota and currently serves on numerous local boards in Cook County.
How to participate
This and other talks in the series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the UWECBC campus foundation.
To access the live-streamed events, visit the Thursdays from the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings.
Thursdays from the U is sponsored by UWECBC Foundation.
