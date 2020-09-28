Oktoberfest is on Oct. 3 at Dallas

Dallas Oktoberfest is a go for Saturday, Oct. 3.
“Throughout the past 24 years of the Dallas Oktoberfest, the focus of the event has been on the beer, brats and polka music. But when it comes down to it, the Dallas Oktoberfest is really all about the people,” said Ann Lee, the festival’s organizer since its beginning. “You see, it is about people, all of us, being able to socialize and to connect.
She said, “For this reason, we decided to go ahead with the 2020 Dallas Oktoberfest because we have faith in people that we can all work together and be respectful of each other so everyone can have a good time and capture a sense of normalcy that we have been yearning for this year even if it is only for an afternoon and with us keeping 6 feet apart.
“Everyone has had to adapt and change, and the Dallas Oktoberfest is no exception. This year’s Dallas Oktoberfest will be strictly an outdoor festival to make sure that there is plenty of room for people to spread out. Some of the events have been canceled because of social distancing concerns. No tents will be provided this year because of social distancing guidelines. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Lee shared, “The day starts out in the sweetest way possible, because no matter how you stack them, you’ll flip for the Dallas-Sioux Creek Joint Fire Department All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast,” Lee said. “It runs from 7-11 a.m. at the new fire hall. Carry-out will be available. Prices are $7 for ages 12 and up; $4 for ages 6-11 years; and free for ages 5 and under. Proceeds are for firefighting equipment upgrades.
“After breakfast, take a stroll around town to see the vendors at the Arts and Crafts Fair and Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet neighboring growers offering their bountiful produce and visit with local artisans selling their hand-crafted goods. There is still room for more vendors. The fee is $15. Call Nicole at 715-418-0875.”
Lee added, “While you are exploring, check out the Dallas Oktoberfest Kubb Tournament. Not only is this tournament the only six-person team tournament in the United States, but we are proud to say it is also the second oldest (our 12th year) and the third largest.
“Kubb is a yard game that originated in Sweden and may have even been played by the Vikings. Tournaments are held all over Europe and there are now 40 tournaments in U.S. For more information, contact Eric Anderson at wisconsinkubb@gmail.com.”
Lee continued, “Gearing up for its 14th year at the Oktoberfest, the car show is a classic. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the side street east of the old fire hall. There is no entry fee. Both a Mark Rausch Memorial Trophy and a People’s Choice Trophy will be presented to the winners during the firemen’s raffle drawing at 3 p.m. in the pavilion in the park. Call Jesse at 715-837-1416 for more information.
Lee asks, “What’s an Oktoberfest without beer? Valkyrie Brewing Company will roll out the barrels to the beer booths outside this year. The taproom will be closed, but Valkyrie’s beer will start flowing at 10:30 a.m. at the park pavilion and at noon at the beer booth next to the brewery. Sorry, no mugs this year, but you can buy a 10 oz. cup for $2.”
The organizer adds, “Since Oktoberfests are about good times and good food, Jen’s Choppin’ Block is cooking up something special—mouthwatering beer brats hot off the grill. Jen’s knows how to cook brats the right way, the Wisconsin way! And with these brats being made by Louie’s Finer Meats using Valkyrie’s Whispering Embers, a better brat simply can’t be bought! You’ll find them at Jen’s booth in the park pavilion starting at 10:30 a.m.
“Always a hit at the Dallas Oktoberfest is the 1860 Vintage Baseball Game. The match between the Menomonie Blue Caps and the Sand Creek 9 starts at 10:30 a.m. in the ball field. Players will wear authentic uniforms and play by 1860 rules; no gloves! Later in the ball field, watch a Remote-Controlled Airplane Demo from 1-3 p.m.
Lee said on a sad note, there will be no wiener dog race nor costume contest, Lutheran Church thrift sale nor Hammerschlagen this year, but what could put a song in your heart is the polka music by Brian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen in the park pavilion from noon to 4 p.m.
Lee notes, “It is hard to be sad when you’re listening to polka music, but if that isn’t music to your ears, hop on over to the lot east of the brewery from 1-5 p.m. for some great singing and a pickin’ and a grinnin’ by Mark Thompson, Jeff Wiesner, Steve Midboe and other local musicians.
“Feeling lucky? The Fire department is having its Fall Raffle drawing at the park pavilion at 3 p.m. Prizes include: a quarter beef, cut and wrapped by Almena Meat Company; $500 cash; a Savage Axis 30-06 caliber rifle w/scope and wood stock; a quarter hog, cut and wrapped by Almena Meat Company; handcrafted wood bench; a Ruger 10-22 rifle with synthetic stock/scope mounts; 12 pizzas from It’s About Time bar: four 9-holes of golf from Pine Crest Golf; $100 BP gas card; two $25 gift cards from Jen’s Choppin’ Block; and a $40 Valkyrie Brewery gift card.
Other activities include: a book sale at the Dallas Library from 9 a.m.-1p.m., fresh lefse at the park, an occasional cannon blast at the ball field and more.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available. Maps, schedules and instructions on how to prevent the spread of germs will be posted.
All the events at the Dallas Oktoberfest are free to attend. For more information, visit the Dallas Oktoberfest Facebook page or go to: www.valkyriebrewery.com/ofest. Dallas is located between Ridgeland and Chetek on Barron County A. From Chetek, take County I West, continuing straight on A into town. From Menomonie, take Hwy 25 North 2 miles past Ridgeland turning east on County A into town.
