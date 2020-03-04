OfficeMax to close May 1

OfficeMax at 2900 Pioneer Ave., Rice Lake, has announced it will be closing this spring.

The steady trend of big box store closures in Rice Lake continues with the announcement that Office Max on Pioneer Avenue will close as of May 1.

A corporate spokeswoman confirmed on Friday the impending closure.

In December, Office Max’s parent company Office Depot announced plans to close 90 stores.

According to a report to investors, “Since we implemented our Comprehensive Business Review in 2016, we have closed a total of 208 retail stores and focused on reducing our operating and general and administrative expenses in order to optimize our asset base and drive operational efficiencies.

“In addition, we expect to close 90 stores in 2020 and 2021 as part of our Business Acceleration Program, which is a company-wide, multi- year, cost reduction and business improvement program.”

“Office Depot Inc. continues to optimize its retail footprint,” spokeswoman Sarah England said. “As a result, the company is closing its Auburn OfficeMax store #6675 located at 2500 Pioneer Avenue. We will continue to serve our customers online at officedepot.com.”

