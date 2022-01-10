COVID-19 cases in Barron County are on the rise again. The number of positive cases skyrocketed to 464 in the past week from just 127 positive cases two weeks ago. Hospitals in the area are being overwhelmed. Over the past two months, Barron County has averaged three COVID-19 deaths per week.
“We are seeing a huge spike in cases," said Laura Sauve, health officer for Barron County. “We need the community to step up and help slow the spread to make sure our hospitals are available to those who need it.”
Public Health and its partners are asking everyone to protect their health and our medical systems by:
- Getting vaccinated.Go to vaccines.gov to find a vaccine near you. Get your boosters as soon as you are able. Booster doses of the vaccine are recommended for everyone ages 12 and older. If you had Pfizer or Moderna vaccines you can get your booster five months after your second dose. If you got the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, you can get a booster dose two months after your first dose.
- Wearing a mask indoors. With such high spread in Barron County, everyone, including people who are vaccinated or who had COVID in the past, should wear a well-fitting mask indoors. Use a surgical mask, KN95 mask, or a multi-layer cloth mask that uses a filter layer if possible.
- Avoiding group settings when possible. While we have very high spread, limit your contact with others when possible. Order takeout food instead of eating in restaurants, order groceries and supplies online and pick up curbside, participate in activities virtually (school sports, religious services, meetings, etc).
- Staying home when you have any signs of illness. COVID-19 often starts like a mild cold or allergies. This is when you are most able to spread the illness. It is very important to stay home when you are experiencing any symptoms.
Vaccination continues to be the best way to protect yourself from hospitalization and death. Free COVID vaccines and booster doses are available at Public Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Public Health is located in the Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, in Barron. For children ages 5 to 11, schedule a vaccine appointment by visiting barroncountywi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.