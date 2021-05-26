Northern Star Theatre Company and Skate City announce the theme of its summer camp.
Participants in grades 3-8 will spend the week of June 14-18 rehearsing and roller skating as they prepare for their musical performance of "Xanadu Jr." Camp will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Skate City in Rice Lake. Participants should bring a lunch daily.
"Xanadu Jr." follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mt. Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif., on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time — the first Roller Disco. (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation and chaos abounds.
Roller skate experience is not necessary. Not all roles will be performed on roller skates.
A performance will be held at 6 p.m. on June 19. This performance will be followed with a roller skating party from 7:30-9:30 p.m. The roller skating party is included in registration fees.
Contact Amy at info@nstcricelake.org or 715-736-4444 with any questions. More information can be found at eventbrite.com/e/153220066343.
