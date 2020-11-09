NSTC seeks young actors for holiday event

Northern Star Theatre Company is putting out a casting call for a holiday event.

Executive director Nicolle Sabatke-Orson announced, “We may not be able to gather all together in person, but that doesn’t mean we cannot celebrate  the magic of the holidays and the spirit of togetherness! We are looking for young actors (ages 12 and under) to help us with The Northern Star Theatre Company’s “A Community Christmas."

“The young actors will be the highlight of our virtual, holiday theater experience. All that desire will receive a role, coaching, and the opportunity to develop some video knowledge. Time commitment is minimal, and all participation will be accomplished through virtual connections.”

She said, “For those interested, email norson@nstcricelake.org by Nov. 16. We are excited to come together to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year!”

