NSTC gives gift of 'A Community Christmas'

“We are excited to announce the first ever Northern Star Theatre’s ‘A Community Christmas,’ a virtual event for this holiday season,” announced Nicolle Sabatke-Orson on Monday.
She acknowledged the creative team of Luke Morris, Rachel Svendsen, Teagan Stage and herself for producing this event as a thank you to the community for their support during this challenging year.
“This virtual celebration will be available on demand Friday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 20, at no cost to the view, thanks to our sponsor Toboggan Run Dental.”
Donations are still accepted and greatly appreciated.
Show access information is found on the website, nstcriclake.org, NSTC’s Facebook page and by searching Northern Star Theatre on Showtix4u.com.
“This holiday production includes familiar actors and new faces, sharing the joy of the season with you,” Sabatke-Orson said.
See the youngest actors in ‘Funny Letters to Santa’ by Janae Dahl as a collection of plays found on dramanotebook.com, directed by Rachel Svendsen, Ellyn Gargulak and Sabatke-Orson; a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ by alumni actors, joining together in over three time zones, directed by Teagan Stager.
Musical performances will be presented by Mara Schack and the Svendsen sisters Rachel, Promise and Lydia.
There will be a visit from Buddy the Elf and a virtual trip to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
“From our theater family to yours, happy holidays,” said Sabatke-Orson.
