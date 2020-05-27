NSTC cancels its summer shows

The Northern Star Theatre Company has made the painful decision to cancel both summer productions, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “The Music Man. ”
The decision came after many thoughtful discussions about how to properly ensure the safety and socialdistancing measures necessary at every show as well as throughout the rehearsal process.
“Our cast, crew, volunteers and audience members are our top priority; if we cannot guarantee the health and safety of all our stakeholders, the show simply cannot go on,” said co-executive director Amy Myers. “For 24 years our summers have been filled with the excitement of creatingmagic on the Northern Star stage, and we are heartbroken that this summer our stage will be dark.”
She added “We have created some events such as an ongoing virtual trivia event to connect with our patrons and volunteers and to generate a bit of income. Additionally, we are currently exploring several different options that will allow us to bring theater to the community, so we encourage everyone to stay tuned for details coming soon.”
As with most community theaters, ticket revenue accounts for the majority of the income for Northern Star. The forced cancellation of four NSTC shows including the earlier cancelled “Fame Jr.” and “Boeing Boeing” in addition to the summer shows will have a significant financial impact.
It is more important than ever to consider supporting all the theaters in our community in any way possible. That could be through a one-time donation, establishing an on-going donation, purchasing gift cards for future productions and even donating the cost of current tickets that had been purchased for cancelled shows.
This support will ensure that our theater will be back when this crisis subsides to continue our mission of using theatre to build community through the creative collaborative process involved in bringing a production to the stage.
Those interested in making a donation may contact NSTC at infor@nstcricelake.org or by phone at 715-736-4444.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.