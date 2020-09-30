Northern Star Theatre Company at 12 W. Marshall St., Rice Lake, needs help to Keep the Stars Shining.
That is the name of their fundraising campaign to raise $75,000 Oct. 1-31.
According the NSTC Executive Board and executive directors Amy Myers and Nicolle Sabatke-Orson, “The ongoing pandemic has been hard on us all. The theatre world has been hit especially hard as across the country theatres from Broadway to Main Street (and Marshall Street) have had to close their doors and suspend operations in the name of audience, actor and employee safety. For now, the show simply cannot go on.”
They continue, “This is where you come in. Your donation will help make it possible for us to continue theatre operations until we are able to welcome you back for our traditional season.
“As a non-profit theatre company, we depend solely on ticket sales, show sponsorships and donations. The cancellation of our 2020 season, and continued uncertainty about the duration of the pandemic, has meant the loss of much-needed revenue to continue operations.”
Their fundraising pitch concludes, “Part of the magic of live theatre is that people of different backgrounds come together and give of their individual abilities to create a shared experience with the audience. Keep the Stars Shining is an opportunity to be a part of that.”
Those able to make a tax-deductable donation are asked to go to its website at nstcricelake.org. Or call 715-736-4444 or email info@nstcricelake.org.
