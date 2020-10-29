Novelist is featured speaker at Thursdays at the U

The fall series of Thursdays from the U, a lecture and performance series, is under way. Due to COVID-19, it is being held entirely online. To follow is information on the topics and speakers for Oct. 29.
Are you a fan of Chapter A Day on public radio? If so, you may have heard Jim Fleming read from “Laurentian Divide.” It is the second book in Sarah Stonich´s Northern Trilogy and the winner of the 2019 Minnesota Book Award for Novel & Short Story.
The first in the series, “Vacationland,” continues to be chosen as community read and book club favorite. Her memoir, “Shelter,” came out to rave reviews and won the North Eastern Minnesota Book Award in 2011.
Her presentation is entitled, It’s Complicated: Writing the Places We´re From.
Her other novels include “These Granite Islands;” “The Ice Chorus,” and the latest, “Fishing!”
The author said, “Once I plot a story and begin, the characters own it. When they pull me along to places where I’m unsure what might happen next, I know I’m writing.”
How to participate
This and other talks in the series are free and open to the public, thanks to financial support from the UWECBC campus foundation.
To access the live-streamed events, visit the Thursdays from the U webpage at www.uwec.ly/Thursdays at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.
There you will find instructions for joining the live session, as well as the fall schedule, news releases for each talk, and archived recordings.
Thursdays from the U is sponsored by UWECBC Foundation.
