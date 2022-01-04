Adult basic education classes are available through Northwood Technical College at the four main campuses and several outreach sites. Classes are intended to help adults prepare for the GED/HSED exams, prepare for college entrance, receive course and program support, maintain employment, enter the workforce with confidence, and/or achieve personal goals.

Brush up on basic skills such as reading, writing, grammar, science, social studies and math as well as study skills and test-taking strategies. Our faculty and staff will work with you in an open lab or structured class setting. Students can enroll any time during the semester.

Classes are flexible, free and available to those 18 years of age or older.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact:

