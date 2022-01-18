Northwood Tech instructor places third at national convention

Northwood Technical College Farm Operation Instructor Julie Wadzinski placed third in the Young Farmers & Ranchers Discussion Meet at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 103rd Convention that was held in Atlanta, Georgia, from Jan. 8-10.
Wadzinski entered and competed as a member of the Barron County Farm Bureau. To qualify for the national competition, Wadzinski first won the State contest by being in the top three finalists for District 9 before competing in and winning the 2021 Wisconsin Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Agriculturist Discussion Meet contest. Her selection to represent Wisconsin was announced during the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s 102nd Annual Meeting on Dec. 5.
At the YF&R Discussion Meet at the American Farm Bureau’s Convention, Wadzinski competed against 30 contestants from other states. The topics for contestants were pre-determined and written by the AFBF YF&R committee with the questions based on current agricultural issues which focused on COVID-19 supply chain breakdowns, farm safety, farmer mental health, and green energy.
According to Wadzinski, the discussion meet is meant to mimic a committee meeting. A panel of 4-5 competitors analyze the problem and come up with actionable solutions to the problem in a 25-minute conversation.
Starting with two general rounds, Wadzinski advanced through to the semi-final round of 16 competitors and then to the final round of four competitors. For each round, a different topic was pulled at random. Contestants were evaluated on their cooperative attitude, opening and closing statements, and solutions to the topic. Wadzinski earned a third-place national finish.
For her win, Wadzinski received the following prizes: a Case IH 40-inch Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card, courtesy of Case IH; a $2,500 Investing in Your Future cash prize, courtesy of American Ag; and $1,850 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise, courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker.
