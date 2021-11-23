The Northwinds Brass Band will perform a concert of Christmas music on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 35 W Messenger St., Rice Lake, following the Holiday Parade.
Director Ana Traicoff-Stratioti and guest conductor Michael Larson will lead the band through selections including "A Christmas Celebration," "Sleigh Ride," "C'est Noel," "Christmas Lullaby," "Procession of Nobles," "Mary’s Boy Child," and "Go Tell it on the Mountain." The ensemble includes members from northern Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. There is no fee to attend the concert at Bethany, but a free-will donation will be taken for anyone who wishes to contribute.
A second concert will be performed on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. Tickets can be purchased online at cvca.net or by calling 715-726-9000. Heyde Center is currently requiring all guests over the age of 3 to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
Northwinds Brass Band instrumentation is comprised of cornets, a flugelhorn, tenor horns or French horns, baritones, trombones, euphoniums, tubas, and a percussion section. Participation is open to adult musicians through UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Continuing Education with registrations at the beginning of fall and spring semesters. For information on joining the ensemble, visit ce.uwec.edu (search “brass band”).
