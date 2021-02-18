In December, Dawn O’Brien and Mary Ann Henrich were among a list of friends who were given the opportunity to select non-profits of their choice to support through the generosity of Lynn and Foster Friess. Northern Star Theatre Company is grateful to these two generous community members for choosing to support the NSTC mission.
Theaters were among the first to close their doors during COVID-19 and will be among the last to reopen. With the cancellation of all shows beginning in March 2020, it has been a challenging year for the organization in terms of fundraising.
For the volunteers at Northern Star, the closure has meant more than the challenge of fundraising. Theater is about human connection — that once-in-a -lifetime moment of exchange between actor and audience. Theater also teaches important life skills such as teamwork, and time-management, creative problem-solving and communication skills. Those shared experiences are what the actors, volunteers and audiences miss the most.
Thanks to the giving hearts of donors such as O'Brien and Henrich, NSTC can look forward to re-opening their doors and continuing the long-standing tradition of providing those opportunities to all members of the community. The theater intends to use the money to continue to develop youth programming, provide scholarships, and make theater experiences accessible to everyone in the community.
