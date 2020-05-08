Northern Star hosts second Trivia Night fundraiser

Northern Star Theatre Company has had to get creative in terms of finances while its theater remains dark during Wisconsin's Stay at Home order. Its executive board came up with Virtual Trivia Nights as a way to raise funds and held its first one April 25. With its success, a second one has been set for Saturday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Those wanting to participate can find a link on its web site, nstcriclake.org or its Facebook page. Details can be found on the sites. No need to sign up in advance. A minimum donation of $5-$10 is requested; any larger amount is appreciated.

