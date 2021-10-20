Boxelder bugs are trying to get in, probing window and door frames as the afternoon autumn sun drenches the west side of the breezeway. More covertly, mice want in too, and will probably time their invasion for the cloak of darkness. All the time a woodpecker pounds on the siding, I’m sure not attempting to break in but instead to get at the bugs and beetles who are trying to get in.
So buttoning up, or hunkering down if you prefer, for winter includes fighting off invasions of these critters who want the good outdoor life of spring, summer and fall, and then the cozy 68˚ indoor life in winter. In lieu of going to Florida, they’ll just wiggle their way into the house. They think.
Boxelder bugs are odd little creatures, about half an inch long with red trim on their body and wings, like they’re wearing a football uniform. They were sunning on the side of the house, some crowding into the corners and slots of the screen door window. I was using a blower to persuade leaves off the deck when I pointed the air blaster towards the wall. Boxelder bugs started scattering.
I thought I had stumbled upon a solution until realizing the bugs can fly. After a boost from me to get airborne quickly, they simply landed below the edge of the deck, regrouped from their free flight and waited for me to move on before they returned. I have a new plan—it involves water. But some will no doubt find the crevice they’re looking for and spend the winter between the siding and inside wall. I’ll spend the winter staring at the wall and wondering how many, and what they’re doing.
Mice are different, sneaking in and quietly carrying on housekeeping until they slip up and make a scratching noise at the most inopportune time. I remember hearing that scratching in the attic just as I was about to leave for a playoff football game in late October. And, worst timing of all, the mouse-in-the-house notice came in the wee hours of deer hunting’s opening morning one November. In both instances I had my hands full balancing between spouse and mouse, relieving the fears of the former while putting fear into the latter.
I’ve wised up, getting ahead of the game. As October rushes toward colder weather, I have two mouse traps in the garage, two in the basement, another in the kitchen and two more in the porch. These are not pre-emptive strikes, rather they are not-so-subtle hints that will turn into strikes if the warnings aren’t heeded. And I may have some outside help.
A big cat slinked through the neighborhood the other night. Dusk was coming on when I saw the cat trot down our driveway, cross the street and disappear in the neighbor’s yard. It was so big it gave me paws, excuse me, pause for concern. About an hour later the big cat came back through, now appearing mighty mysterious and even bigger as the street light cast a long shadow. I think the cat was wearing a trench coat.
I don’t mind a roaming cat around if it’s on varmint patrol. However, coincidence or not, the next morning a juvenile female cardinal lay dead on the welcome mat of our front door. Either it crashed into the door and met its demise, or it took “welcome” literally and died of disappointment when no one came to the door. Or, could it be that the big cat ripped the bird off its perch and brought it to the front door.
Cats do that, you know, showing off to their masters what they’ve caught and killed but have little interest in eating. My one cat was always bringing mice to the door, and once even got inside with the mouse, at which time it softly placed the murder victim on the carpet and sprawled out a few feet away to admire its work. But where does a homeless cat take its trophy? Maybe it picked out our house at random, or maybe we had the closest doorstep. I’m overthinking this. I bet the bird crashed into the door (while trying to get in for the winter).
The squirrels and chipmunks aren’t trying to get in. I haven’t seen the chipmunks for a week, so I assume they are already in their burrows beneath the woodpile or yard barn. The squirrels are a whole different story, and I’m glad you asked. Or maybe you didn’t, but I tell everybody about my squirrels. I even show photos of them to strangers at the gas station.
I came in the garage the other day and there was a squirrel smack dab in the middle of the floor. It gave me that “what-are-you-doing-here” look while I calmly said, “We have a pact.” The squirrel understood, turned and headed for the tree with the platform feeder. I brought out fresh seeds and corn, and everything went back to normal.
The squirrels are my constant entertainment. Why would anyone have goldfish that can only swim when, for the price of corn and sunflower seeds, you can have squirrels that do pull-ups, back flips and death-defying leaps all day long? One day a squirrel was standing on the lawn, then gently fell on its side and rolled over like a dog, for no apparent reason. It stood up and bounded for the tree trunk. Beat that!
And, squirrels go home at dark. To their home in a tree. Far from my home. In contrast, boxelder bugs are trying to get in the house before sunset, and mice are doing whatever mice do at night. They’re probably trying to avoid my traps and that great big cat prowling in the shadows of the street light, lurking like winter.
