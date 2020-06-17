Nonmetallic mines generated $101,855 in revenue last year

The Barron County Board of Supervisors heard an update on nonmetallic mining by mining technician Bronson Thalacker at their June 15 meeting at the Barron County Government Center.
He said according to 2019 statistics, the county has two types of nonmetallic mining—67 sand and gravel operations on 807 acres and 16 industrial sand operations on 1,438 acres.
All operators are required to follow an approved reclamation plan; permit fees and financial assurance are based on the amount of disturbed acreage associated with each mine site.
Monitoring includes periodic site visits to ensure the reclamation plans are being followed and annual reports submitted by the operators.
Revenue generated by Barron County from NMM in 2019 includes $25,705 in annual fees and $800 in reclamation plan review fees for sand and gravel mines; and $67,350 in annual fees and $8,000 in reclamation plan review fees for industrial sand mines.
That amounts to a total of $93,055 in annual fees and $8,800 in reclamation plan review fees for a grand total of $101,855.
The county has collected $17,803,20 in financial assurance as of 2020, up from $4,253,125 in 2015. That puts the county in a much better position to reclaim property in the event of bankruptcy or permit revocation.
When asked by Supervisor John Banks what form the funds were in, Thalacker said in bonds, which are secure.
Since 2015, 104.9 acres of reclamation have been completed with another 187 acres in progress of reclamation.
“We are seeing some good reclamation at these sites,” the mining technician said. “There are some good reclamations happening.”
Thalacker concluded, “We are aware of the uncertain times with the frac sand industry. We will continue to administer the nonmetallic mining program in accordance with state law.”
