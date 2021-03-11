The Chronotype’s Best of Barron County contest’s nomination phase begins Thursday and runs through March 31, when readers can nominate their favorite businesses in subcategories that include Rest Your Head, No Place Like Home, Activities/Sports and Recreation, Bites & Pours, and Shopping/Services.
• Rest Your Head: Nominate the best campground, hotel, resort and winter lodging.
• No Place Like Home: Nominate the best realtor, realty company, real estate brokerage, retirement facility, apartment communities, heating and cooling, electrician, contractor, landscaper, water company, home improvement store, home furnishing store, flooring and carpet store, appliance store, home security, plumber, and mattress store.
• Activities/Sports and Recreation: Nominate the best golf course, hiking spot, canoe and kayak spot, fishing spot, yoga studio, health and fitness center, lake, park, ATV trail, shooting range, mountain bike trail and dog park.
• Bites and Pours: Nominate the best outdoor patio, pizza, burger, taco, steak, fish fry, ice cream, bakery, desserts, snacks, brunch, family-friendly restaurant, most romantic restaurant, take out, delivery, coffee shop, winery, brewery, signature cocktail, Bloody Mary, tavern, happy hour, lunch menu, dinner menu and lounge.
• Shopping services: Nominate the best boutique, salon, barber shop, wedding venue, photographer, gift shop, florist, grocery store, liquor store, hardware store, meat market, bait shop, clothing store, thrift shop, new car dealership, used car dealership, tire shop, auto repair shop, auto supply store, spa/massage, marine retailer, RV retailer, law firm, lawyer, insurance agent, insurance agency, travel agent, child care provider, vet, pet groomer, kennel, orthodontist, dentist, family practitioner, clinic, hospital, eye clinic, bank, accountant, community-minded business, small business and employer.
Once nominations are closed, finalists who received the most nominations under each category will go on to the voting phase, April 19-May 9. The winners will be recognized in a winners’ directory to be published and distributed June 30 and July 1.
In addition to recognition in the directory, winners will have bragging rights of being one of the best.
To nominate a favorite place, go the Chronotype.com and hover over the contest tab to find the ballot or go directly to bestofbarroncounty.com.
