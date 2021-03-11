Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&