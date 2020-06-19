No walk-ins will continue until at least Oct. 1 to the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Veterans Service Office, both located at the Barron County Government Center. Their original request was for no walk-ins until the first of the year, but the Barron County Board’s Executive Committee recommended it until Oct. 1, at which time the offices will either open to the public or extend the current health and safety guidelines. The County Board approved that recommendation at its June 15 meeting.

