No walk-ins will continue until at least Oct. 1 to the Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Veterans Service Office, both located at the Barron County Government Center. Their original request was for no walk-ins until the first of the year, but the Barron County Board’s Executive Committee recommended it until Oct. 1, at which time the offices will either open to the public or extend the current health and safety guidelines. The County Board approved that recommendation at its June 15 meeting.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.