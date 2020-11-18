St. Joseph School in Rice Lake has announced that its 28th annual craft fair, sponsored by the eighth-grade class, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “We are sorry to be missing the opportunity to support our area crafters and offer this service to them and our community,”the school statement said.
