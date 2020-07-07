A water rescue Tuesday on Prairie Lake serves as a cautionary tale for safe boating practices, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
According to a news release, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. of several people in the water and a boat out of control on Prairie Lake just outside Chetek.
Initial investigation shows that two adults and three kids were tubing on the water; a dad and two kids in the boat and mom and one kid on the tube. The boat had a tiller motor. The boat struck a series of waves which caused the dad and one kid to be thrown overboard. The kid remaining in the boat jumped out as he was scared. The boat did strike one of the kids but he did not require any medical attention.
Everyone in the water was picked up by a passerby and taken to shore. All refused medical treatment. The Barron County Recreation Deputy went out in a patrol boat and used a rope to jam up the propeller to get the boat to stop. The deputy then gained control of the boat and brought it to shore.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said, "Everyone is extremely lucky, and this is an example why everyone needs to wear a life jacket."
Assisting the Sheriff’s Department was the Chetek Fire, Chetek Ambulance and Wisconsin DNR.
No enforcement action will be taken and the ages of the kids ranged from 2-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.