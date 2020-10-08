Due to COVID concerns the Blue Hills Genealogical Society will not meet October or November. It usually meets the second Mondays of the month at the Barron Senior Center, but the Senior Center is closed to group meetings.
“We have been documenting cemetery gravestones this summer, but the weather is turning a bit too chilly to continue these projects until next summer,” reported president Gloria Dobberfuhl.
The Society’s Resource Library at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron, is open by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760, rjainwi@charter.net. To join the Society, go to www.bhgsbc.org where you can also find information about applying for Pioneer or Century certificates. The website also has information about records on file that may be of help in family research.
