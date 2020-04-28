No decision yet on Barron County Fair

Barron County Fair Board president Kevin Roske said Tuesday that no decision has yet been made as to whether or not there will be a Barron County Fair this year. He said a decision will be made by the end of May. The fair is typically held the third week of July.
Roske said only one county fair in the state has been canceled thus far, and that was because it lost its sponsors. He understands that businesses are doing what they have to to survive. He suspects Barron County will also lose some sponsors as well but said if they have enough sponsors to even break even, it may still be a go.
