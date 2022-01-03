Judge James C. Babler announced Monday that no court can be conducted on Martin Luther King Day, which is a state holiday. Probable cause affidavits need to be completed for prisoners arrested on or before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. The intake judge will call in on the weekend to do probably cause determinations.

Also, because this is a state holiday, it is not counted for the purposes of the time limits in juvenile and mental commitments.

