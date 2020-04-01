No break for school principals

The Rice Lake Area School District’s spring break, scheduled March 23-27, was no vacation for principals who were tasked with coming up with ways to convert from classroom to distance learning.
Either in person or by remote, each of the principals appeared before the Rice Lake Board of Education on Monday evening to update them on the adjustments they are making.
High School principal Curt Pacholke, in person, said “Today (March 30) would have been the first day of the fourth term.” He said the 5 days lost at the end of third term was no more than the typical number of snow days they have each year.
He said they are moving forward with a pass/fail option, the same as if a student transferred in from another district.
School board member Abbey Fischer said she fully-supported the pass/fail measure but asked if there was a capability to record actual grades as well. He said there was.
The principal said one laude point will be given for any course that was in a student’s fourth term schedule, and the 8 hours of community service will be waived.
He said the actions will relieve a lot of stress on seniors, who will be getting what they would have earned in normal circumstances.
Board member Steve Bowman asked about the staggered start of virtual classes—first seniors, then juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
Referring to concerns of parents and students alike, Pacholke replied, “Last week I was shouldering a large storm.”
He added, “The good news is resources are coming. I can’t push the staff any faster without the resources we need.”
He said the teachers should be commended for the virtual band lessons and other creative things the are doing.
The principal said, “We will do the best we can; I feel our plan is solid at this point.”
He said there are 10-12 students who don’t have digital access or are sharing a device with the whole family including members working from home. He said arrangements are being worked out in those cases for a packet to be delivered with meals or for course information to be picked up.
“We’re going to pull this off,” Pacholke confirmed. “We’ve been working tirelessly over spring break to make it work. Other schools in the state are doing the same.”
Middle School principal Josh Tomesh, in person, who plans a big kick-off for their new distance learning, told the school board he started by asking his staff to look at their courses and prioritize their subject matter.
He said they will use Google Classroom to teach the core subject areas with independent reading and avant garde passions like art or music encouraged and the filling out of activity logs for phys-ed and health.
He has asked his staff to publish their virtual office hours should students and parents have questions or need help.
Tomesh said his biggest challenge is connecting with those who do not have access to the internet.
“We are trying to provide as many resources as possible,” he said. “We’re trying to make this do-able for staff and students and to partner with parents.”
Elementary principals Natalie Springer and Joann Walker, appearing virtually, have asked their teachers to zero in on essential learning targets for English/Language Arts and Math, followed by Science and Social Studies in their DLPs or Distance Learning Plans.
“Each grade is dividing and conquering,” said Walker, who explained the lessons will have follow-up activities and links they can do at home.
Springer said the staff has been phenomenal and none of them has said “we can’t do this.”
She added, “It’s pretty exciting to see them work in an environment they have never worked in before—so kudos to our staff.”
Special Services director Sue Strouf, in person, said services will be provided starting Monday, and each family will be contacted by their case manager. They will have a documentation log based on their Individualized Education Program.
She also advised district families to go to social worker Josh Morey’s web site for updated information on how to deal with this time of crisis in a healthy way. She said he will offer support within 24 hours from the time requested.
Giving a districtwide update, district administrator Randy Drost, socially distanced at the table with five of the nine board members, said, “Our buildings are shut down except for essential functions. For the most part, people are meeting remotely.”
He said to help stop the spread of potential infection, all playgrounds, the tennis courts and the Friess Commmunity Campus have been closed.
Business manager Pat Blackaller, in person, added that the municipal swimming pool has been drained in accordance with the Health Department’s decision that all public facilities be closed.
Food Service director Callie Hackel reported in person that the effort to distribute lunches to school children in need is going well.
She said they have distributed between 425-450 and have added some backpack extras for the weekend. She said staff have been “very supportive” and the custodial crew “has really helped us out.” She said all are staying as safe as they can while ensuring their students get fed.
