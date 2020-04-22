Two new faces are among the 29 supervisors on the Barron County Board following the April 7 election.
Filling the seat of outgoing supervisor Andrew Mommsen, who did not run for re-election, is Tod Gerland of 1713 20 11/16 St., Rice Lake. He will serve a 2-year term as the District 18 supervisor. The district includes residents in Wards 3 and 4 in the Town of Stanley and Ward 13 of the City of Rice Lake.
In introducing himself, Gerland said, “I’ve lived in Rice Lake the majority of my life. I have been married to my wife Joan for 26 years, and we have two grown children—Samantha and Daniel.
“I currently work as maintenance mechanic, at Quanex Building Products, where I have been employed for the last 6 years. I became an EMT in 2001 and since than have become an adjunct instructor and an Advanced EMT. I also run my own construction business.”
Gerland added, “I have been an active member in multiple community organizations. Some of these include out local Moose and Masonic lodges and the Rice Lake Fastpitch Girls Softball Board.”
He is looking forward to adding the County Board to his list of community involvement.
“I am looking forward to my term on the County Board of Supervisors and further serving our community,” Gerland said.
Filling the seat of outgoing supervisor James Miller, who did not run for re-election, is Stacey Wenzel of 1021 Yorkshire Ave., Rice Lake. She will serve a 2-year term as the District 22 supervisor. The district includes residents in Wards 4 and 5 of the City of Rice Lake.
Wenzel and her husband, Darin, have two teenage children, Natali and Ayden. She has lived in Barron County for 36 years and works part-time at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church as their communications tech.
She said she has a heart for law enforcement and elderly of the community.
Wenzel added, “As a long-term resident of Barron County, I care very much for this community and the people in it. I want to be active in making good things happen in Barron County for short-term and long-term impact.”
At the County Board’s livestreamed meeting Tuesday morning, the new supervisors joined the 27 other supervisors, who were asked by Judge James Babler to stand, whether at a remote location or in the board room, raise their right hands and recite after him the oath of office.
County clerk DeeAnn Cook said, “The reorganization meeting that follows the election is always on Tuesday. It is a statutory meeting in chapter 59. “
In contested races for County Board supervisor in the April 7 spring general election, both incumbents retained their seats—Terry Lee defeating challenger Randal Braun in District 4; and Bill Effertz defeating challenger Dan Hopkins in District 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.