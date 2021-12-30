Frigid temps plus wind chill could make for hazardous weather conditions this New Year’s Day weekend.
In Rice Lake, Friday’s high is expected to reach 19 with temperatures dipping to 9 below zero, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
But the temperatures will take a serious dip over the weekend, with Saturday’s high predicted to be 3 degrees with the low sinking to 16 below. Wind chill values could take the temps even lower.
According to the weather service, people exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia, where the body loses heat faster than it can produce, is another threat during extreme cold.
The weather service offers these tips when extreme cold descends:
- Minimize travel.
- Stay indoors during the worst part of the extreme cold.
- Keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle if you must travel.
- Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.
- Learn how to shut off water valves for potential pipe bursts.
- Check on the elderly.
- Bring pets inside.
- Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.
- Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.
- Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.
- Try to stay dry and out of the wind.
For more information visit ready.gov/winter-weather.
For information about wind chill, charts and calculator visit weather.gov/safety/cold-wind-chill-chart.
