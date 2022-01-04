New Year's Day arrives, receives gifts

Lee Brunette and Jessica Dix welcome daughter Ivory Madison Brunette on Jan. 1.

 Photo submitted

The New Year's Baby arrived at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake on Jan. 1 at 3:19 p.m. The 8-pound, 6.2 ounce girl, Ivory Madison Brunette, was welcomed by her parents Jessica Dix and Lee Brunette of Cameron.

As in past years the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce provided a gift basket that included a blanket and Chamber bucks to welcome the newest little resident. Among other gifts bestowed on the year's first were: $75 gift certificate, baby bunting and a take-home meal prepared by the hospital's kitchen from the Volunteer Partners; and diapers, stuffed animal, diaper cream, baby wipes, gift card, T-shirt, book, hand lotion for mom, and cookies from the OB department.

