New Year's Day arrives, receives gifts

The New Year's Baby arrived at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake on Jan. 1 at 3:19 p.m. The 8-pound, 6.2 ounce girl, Ivory Madison Brunette, was welcomed by her parents Jessica Dix and Lee Brunette of Cameron.
As in past years the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce provided a gift basket that included a blanket and Chamber bucks to welcome the newest little resident. Among other gifts bestowed on the year's first were: $75 gift certificate, baby bunting and a take-home meal prepared by the hospital's kitchen from the Volunteer Partners; and diapers, stuffed animal, diaper cream, baby wipes, gift card, T-shirt, book, hand lotion for mom, and cookies from the OB department.
