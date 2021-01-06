New Year's baby arrives

Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake welcomed its first baby of the new year.
Indira Diana Lehto was born Saturday, Jan. 2, at 2:13 a.m. to parents Jesse and Jennifer Lehto of Chetek.
Indira weighed 6 pounds, 12.4 ounces and was 18 inches in length. She joins big brothers Duke and Drake.
The Lehto family received a bunting, gift card and first home meal from MMC’s Volunteer Partners, and a gift basket containing gifts from area businesses from the Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce.
