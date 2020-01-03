New Year's baby arrives

A boy, Blake Dale Dodge, entered the world on Jan. 2 at 12:44 a.m. at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. The first child of Angel Dodge and Joel Killan of Cameron, he weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long.
As the first birth of the year and decade, the infant and his parents were welcomed with baskets of gifts. The Volunteer Partners gave them a $75 gift card and a baby bunting. The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce gave them a $100 gift card, a variety of baby essentials and an RCU piggy bank.
