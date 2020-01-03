New Year's baby arrives

Welcoming the first baby born in Rice Lake this year and decade are from left, Chamber director Karen Heram, parents Joel Killan and Angel Dodge with their son, Blake Dale Dodge, Volunteer Partners president Dave Lhotka and Chamber representatives Chris Olson and Sandie Levan.

A boy, Blake Dale Dodge, entered the world on Jan. 2 at 12:44 a.m. at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. The first child of Angel Dodge and Joel Killan of Cameron, he weighed in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces and 19 inches long.

As the first birth of the year and decade, the infant and his parents were welcomed with baskets of gifts. The Volunteer Partners gave them a $75 gift card and a baby bunting. The Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce gave them a $100 gift card, a variety of baby essentials and an RCU piggy bank.

