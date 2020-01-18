Rice Lake had no answer for New Richmond's height and experience as the Warriors lost 83-25 to the Tigers in nonconference boys basketball Saturday night in Rice Lake.
The Tigers went inside at will and used fast-break buckets to lead by 19-9 at the 13-minute mark of the first half, 29-9 midway through the first half and 45-15 by the 4:30 mark. CJ Campbell's dunk at the first half buzzer sent the Tigers to the locker room up by 59-17.
New Richmond, 9-1 overall and the undefeated leader in the Middle Border Conference at 5-0, was led by the 6-foot-5 sophomore Campbell with 19 points. Senior guard Jack Stuedemann added 15 points.
Rice Lake (1-10) played without two starters, senior Judson Rikkers and junior Nolan Rowe because of illness and injury. The Warriors were led by the 12 points of junior point guard Nick Schlampp.
The Warriors return to action Friday, Jan. 24, playing at Menomonie in a Big Rivers game.
