New playground dedication set

A look at the new playground before a rubberized surface was installed.

After 3 years of fundraising and summer of installation by community members, the dedication and official opening of a new playground at Anderson Park in Barron culminates on Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon. The play equipment is designed to be safe for children with disabilities but open to all children. Anderson Park is located just off Mill Street on the west side of Barron.

