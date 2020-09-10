New playground dedication set

After 3 years of fundraising and summer of installation by community members, the dedication and official opening of a new playground at Anderson Park in Barron culminates on Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon. The play equipment is designed to be safe for children with disabilities but open to all children. Anderson Park is located just off Mill Street on the west side of Barron.
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.