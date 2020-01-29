New manager says mall evolving but here to stay

Marie Nett has a new job on her hands, and it’s a big one. As of the first of 2020, the familiar face at the Rice Lake Cedar Mall is the new property manager.
She replaces Gregg Morgan, who left the position at the end of last year.
Nett has a long history at the Cedar Mall, working at Herberger’s for 33 years, from 1985 until it closed in August 2018.
She then became senior manager at Glik’s until the end of 2019, also working with Morgan from November until year-end.
Longtime mall merchant Regis Hairstylists went out of business at the close of 2019, and since the start of 2020, Tradehome Shoes has gone out of business.
Nett said their departures make six or seven open spaces for lease at the mall, but she is choosing a positive outlook for the upcoming year. Although sad to see longtime businesses go out, the vacancies are opportunities for new businesses to come in.
Specialty leasing is the opportunity for a short-term retail venture, be it for 1 week, 1 month or 1 year. Two businesses took advantage of the short-term leasing during the holiday season.
Nett said her main goal is to continue to bring new businesses to the mall, and she is confident it will happen.
“I’m working with our home office in Denver,” Nett said. “We’re working in tandem, and we’re working on it constantly.”
Cedar Mall is managed and leased by Walker Property Group.
“We want to bring unique shopping experiences to our customers,” Nett said.
She added, “We appreciate everybody being loyal to the Cedar Mall over the years, and we look forward to the future.”
She reminds the public of the opportunity to stay fit during the winter months by participating in its mall walking program. She said walkers are welcome 1/2 hour before merchants open and throughout the business day.
Mall hours are week days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nett also encourages people to support the shows taking place at the Cedar Mall throughout the year. It hosted a 2-day farm show Jan. 14-15 and a bridal expo Jan. 19. Upcoming shows include model railroad, sport, home, boat, RV, speedway, spring arts and crafts; and the 50+ Challenge to Live Well.
She recommended people check the Cedar Mall’s Facebook page or website, thecedarmall.com, for specifics on upcoming events throughout the year.
Like the years, businesses come and go. Nett said malls in general are evolving but are here to stay.
“We’ll just keep doing our best,” Nett said.
