New home for Blue Hills Chiropractic

Blue Hills Chiropractic is excited to move into a larger structure at 1207 W. Knapp St., Rice Lake. It includes more space for events, additional adjusting space and will feature new therapies unique to Blue Hills Chiropractic. “We wanted to create a clinic truly centered around the children and families that are the heart of our practice, and I’m so excited for people to see what we’ve done here,” said owner, Dr. Lauryn Brunclik. She added, “We’ve been a part of this community for 10 years now, and we’re happy to show our commitment to another 10 years and beyond by building something really special. I can already see the space filled with kids in my mind.” Construction was done by Straight Line Builders and financed by Johnson Bank. For more news on construction progress and an open house, follow Blue Hills Chiropractic Rice Lake on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluehillschiroRL/.
