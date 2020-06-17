New highway shop clears another speed bump

The Barron County Board of Supervisors gave the green flag on Monday evening to proceed another lap closer to a $25 million new highway facility at its present site on the north side of Barron.
The full board unanimously approved four of the Highway Committee’s recommendations—to proceed with a complete highway shop rebuild (Option 2) at a proposed cost of $24,852,560, to hire CBS Squared as design contractor, to hire a construction manager agent, and to hire CBS Squared as construction manager.
Before voting on the project, administrator Jeff French advised the board, “When this process started I was directed to ask questions of counties which have built highway shops recently. Those which had used a construction manager were satisfied with their use and recommended using one; those who did not wish they would have.”
County Board chair Louie Okey said, “Our Highway Committee has put a lot of time into this. I feel confident on their recommendations.”
Key to the board’s decision to hire the same firm for two parts of the process was its offer to lower the cost of the project if awarded contracts for both design contractor and construction manager.
French said the firm’s cost drops from 6-7% of $25 million if hired as design contractor to 3.98% of the total cost if hired as both design contractor and construction manager.
French emphasized that a business cannot be both construction manager and a bidder to complete work on the project.
Okey said, “Our goal is to get as many local contractors to bid on it as we can.”
The approval of the Highway Committee’s recommendations leaves just one speed bump for the project: passage of a bonding resolution.
French explained, “Understand, the full County Board gets a final approval/non approval at the time a bonding resolution is presented.
“Furthermore, the bond resolution can be presented after the design documents have been drafted. The point I’m trying to make is approving going ahead with this proposed project, including hiring CBS Squared as the design architect and construction manager, is not the final action pertaining to this decision. This will come if/when the full board approves moving forward with the bonding resolution.”
He further explained, “A bonding resolution, generally, requires a three-fourths vote of the board for approval. However, it is critical to understand that moving forward with a project, up to a request for the issuance of bonds, and then to kill the project after the potential bond sale, is very counterproductive the next time the county issues debt.”
Finance director Jodi Busch expects that the final bonding resolution to be a ways into the future.
“It will be a while,” Busch said. “We will be in the pre-construction phase (design) through the end of the year. They won’t break ground until next spring.”
In the meantime, Highway Commissioner Mark Servi, who answered board questions at the meeting, said once cleared and able to visit other counties, he plans to go and look at how some of the newer highway departments are set up, like in Burnett and St. Croix counties, to see what works, what doesn’t.
