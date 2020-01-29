At the 100 Women Who Care Barron County meeting on Jan. 22, the group raised $6,000 for Community Connections to Prosperity in Rice Lake.
Community Connections to Prosperity plans to build transitional housing units while helping those individuals look for permanent affordable housing.
100 Women Who Care organizations are groups of women who gather four times a year for a 1-hour meeting, learn about local charities, and each donate a $100 check to a charity that the group selects.
The organizations for the April meeting selection are:
• Kinship of Rice Lake and Cameron
• Benjamin’s House
• The Pregnancy Help Center.
Organizer Meg Lepak said, “Our group started when I was asked to join the Polk/Burnett 100 Women Who Care, and since I live in Barron County I told them I would join the Barron County 100 Women Who Care.
“However, there was not a group in Barron County so myself, Kay McDonough and Brenda Kupferschmidt started 100 Women Who Care Barron County.”
The group formed in August and had its first meeting in October 2019.
“Currently we have approximately 75 members (women) in our group; we are hoping to reach our goal of 100 women by our next meeting in April to reach our goal of $10,000 donated to an organization each meeting,” said Lepak. “With life and snowbirds, the ideal number would be 120 to always have 100 members at the meetings. You do not need to live in Barron County to come/join our meetings.”
Other upcoming meetings will be July 22 and Oct. 21. Meetings are at Cumberland at the Das Lach Haus, with social time at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact me at: meglepak@edinarealty.com or visit our facebook page at: 100 Women Who Care Barron County.
