Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron hosted a public open house and ribbon cutting Jan. 23 for its new Family Birth Center and outpatient pharmacy at 1222 E. Woodland Ave.
Attendees toured the new facilities and enjoyed refreshments.
Construction on the $990,000 Birth Center began in July 2019. The center covers 5,277 square feet and includes four new rooms for moms and their families. It offers increased space, and will provide a calm environment and new efficiencies for staff and patients.
Features of the new Family Birth Center include:
·Four spacious labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, so moms stay in the same room for their entire experience
·Convertible couches in each room for a support person to spend the night, a whirlpool tub and shower, and an infant assessment and resuscitation area
• A large nursery for newborns who need special attention or close monitoring
• A family waiting room with comfortable seating and large windows
• A locked unit with an infant security system
• Several pain management options, including epidurals, nitrous oxygen (laughing gas) and supportive natural comfort measures
• Teleneonatology services, so neonatal providers can consult by video directly with a neonatologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
• A consultation room for education before and after delivery, and for follow-up with nurses
• Environmentally friendly building finishes
• Energy efficiencies, including a comfort-controlled ventilation and filtration system
The new Family Birth Center is scheduled to begin serving expecting mothers in mid-February.
The $1.7 million, 2,705-square-foot pharmacy addition includes a new retail outpatient pharmacy and over-the-counter retail products as well as an expanded inpatient pharmacy to meet the needs of patients.
The new pharmacy also features additional workspace for staff and a private consult area for patients.
The new addition is located off the main entrance lobby. The new pharmacy began serving patients Jan. 2.
