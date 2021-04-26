New banner supports law enforcement

New banner is displayed on lawn of Northern Granite this week.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Northern Granite on Highway 8 between Cameron and Barron offered to be the first county business to display a banner that went up over the weekend that says: "Law Enforcement: We See You, We Need You, We Thank You."

The banner was paid for by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, a publicly supported, charitable organization dedicated to fostering public safety through community building, education and outreach.

The banner will be moved around to other sites throughout the county. If interested in displaying it, contact a foundation member or get more information on its Facebook page.

