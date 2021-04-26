New banner supports law enforcement

Northern Granite on Highway 8 between Cameron and Barron offered to be the first county business to display a banner that went up over the weekend that says: "Law Enforcement: We See You, We Need You, We Thank You."
The banner was paid for by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County, a publicly supported, charitable organization dedicated to fostering public safety through community building, education and outreach.
The banner will be moved around to other sites throughout the county. If interested in displaying it, contact a foundation member or get more information on its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.