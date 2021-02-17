Feb. 5: A daughter, Freysa Fay Edualson, to Lauren Funkhouser and Daniel Edualson of Spooner.

Feb. 9: A son, Timmy Eugene Johnson Jr., to Heather and Timmy Johnson of Chetek. A son, Crew Ryan Simonson, to Braylee and Craig Simonson of Chetek. A son, Carter Jeffery Nielsen, to Katelyn Brenholt and Cody Nielsen of Barronett.

Feb. 11: A daughter, Ember Ash Lee Weaver, to Mariah Pettit and Avery Weaver of Spooner.

Feb. 12: A daughter, Arya Kristina Haws, to Breanna Showkeir and Christopher Haws of Cumberland.

