Feb. 5: A daughter, Freysa Fay Edualson, to Lauren Funkhouser and Daniel Edualson of Spooner.
Feb. 9: A son, Timmy Eugene Johnson Jr., to Heather and Timmy Johnson of Chetek. A son, Crew Ryan Simonson, to Braylee and Craig Simonson of Chetek. A son, Carter Jeffery Nielsen, to Katelyn Brenholt and Cody Nielsen of Barronett.
Feb. 11: A daughter, Ember Ash Lee Weaver, to Mariah Pettit and Avery Weaver of Spooner.
Feb. 12: A daughter, Arya Kristina Haws, to Breanna Showkeir and Christopher Haws of Cumberland.
